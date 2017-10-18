Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers fifth loss Tuesday
Price stopped 30 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Price was victimized by a defensive breakdown and a couple of bounces, so this was not a case of the goalie's game being off. Nevertheless, he drops to 1-4-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. With the Canadiens back in action Wednesday in Los Angeles, we suspect Al Montoya will get the nod in net.
