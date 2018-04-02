Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers ill-fated loss to Devils

Price allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 2-1 home loss to the Devils on Sunday.

Price stopped several grade-A scoring chances in this one, but he allowed a deflected goal to rookie Nico Hischier and then Taylor Hall sent one past him while the Habs were on a 5-on-3 man advantage. All of the damage against Price came in the third period as the Devils managed to rally back from a Daniel Carr power-play marker from the first frame. Nonetheless, Price's save percentage didn't budge after this performance; he's still at a pedestrian .902 save rate through 47 games.