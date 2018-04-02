Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers ill-fated loss to Devils
Price allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 2-1 home loss to the Devils on Sunday.
Price stopped several grade-A scoring chances in this one, but he allowed a deflected goal to rookie Nico Hischier and then Taylor Hall sent one past him while the Habs were on a 5-on-3 man advantage. All of the damage against Price came in the third period as the Devils managed to rally back from a Daniel Carr power-play marker from the first frame. Nonetheless, Price's save percentage didn't budge after this performance; he's still at a pedestrian .902 save rate through 47 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will see shots from Devils on Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Declines invite to World Championship•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Snaps seven-game losing skid•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Receives vote of confidence•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses seventh straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...