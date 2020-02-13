Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers loss in Boston
Price stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.
For the first time in over a month, Price has lost back-to-back starts. It's also the second straight game that Price's teammates failed to score more than two goals. Montreal's netminder played well but is not the same dominant presence in goal we've grown accustomed to seeing in past years. The Canadiens travel to take on the Penguins on Friday before returning home to host Dallas on Saturday. Still yet to be announced, expect Price to get the night off in Pittsburgh and then start Saturday's home game versus the Stars.
