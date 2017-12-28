Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers loss Wednesday

Price stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Canadian netminder has delivered mixed results in the month of December (4-5-0), giving him an 11-11-2 record overall with a 3.00 GAA and .906 save percentage. While he isn't exactly in danger of losing his starting job, Price may benefit from some rest after starting 13 of the last 14 games.

