Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers loss Wednesday
Price stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Canadian netminder has delivered mixed results in the month of December (4-5-0), giving him an 11-11-2 record overall with a 3.00 GAA and .906 save percentage. While he isn't exactly in danger of losing his starting job, Price may benefit from some rest after starting 13 of the last 14 games.
