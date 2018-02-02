Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers third straight loss

Price gave up two goals on 30 shots in Thursday's loss to the Hurricanes.

It was the third straight loss for Price, who played well despite being outdueled by opposing netminder Cam Ward. Montreal's offense has dried up these past few games, scoring just once against the Blues on Tuesday before getting shutout by the Hurricanes. Price gave the team a chance in both contests, but don't expect him to pick up victories if Montreal continues to struggle. With a 14-19-4 record and .906 save percentage, Price is a tough play in most settings settings right now.