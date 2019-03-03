Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers tough loss

Price allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

It was ugly early for Price, who yielded three goals in the opening nine minutes, but it actually could have been much worse. He made excellent saves on breakaway opportunities in the second period to give the Canadiens at least a fighting chance to come back. Still, with the loss, Price ends his mini two-game hot streak. He is 27-19-5 with a 2.54 GAA and .916 save percentage in 52 games this season.