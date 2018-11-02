Canadiens' Carey Price: Surrenders four in Thursday win
Price turned aside 27 of 31 shots faced during Thursday's 6-4 home win over the Capitals.
Price got bailed out late by his mates but advances to a 5-2-2 record in nine starts to begin the 2018-19 campaign. The 31-year-old is returning to form after a down-year in 2017-18, and his numbers should improve further once Shea Weber (knee) returns in December.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.