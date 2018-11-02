Canadiens' Carey Price: Surrenders four in Thursday's win

Price turned aside 27 of 31 shots faced during Thursday's 6-4 home win over the Capitals.

Price got bailed out late by his mates but advances to a 5-2-2 record in nine starts to begin the 2018-19 campaign. The 31-year-old is returning to form after a down year in 2017-18, and his numbers should improve further once Shea Weber (knee) returns in December.