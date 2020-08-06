Price stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3.

Price gave up a pair of power-play goals to the Penguins in the first period and trailed 3-1 in the second before the Canadiens' offense rallied. Price has a .937 save percentage through three games in the series, and his solid play has his team a win away from advancing. It'd be a shock to see anyone other than the 32-year-old in the crease for Friday's Game 4.