Canadiens' Carey Price: Suspended against Devils
Price will serve his one-game ban for skipping the All-Star Game on Feb. 2 versus New Jersey, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price is the second player this year, the other being Alex Ovechkin (suspension) toi decide that he would be better suited not making the trip to San Jose. The netminder almost certainly would have sat either Feb. 2 or 3 with the club heading into a back-to-back anyway, so the decision likely didn't weigh too heavily on the club. The team will need to bring somebody up from AHL Laval to serve as the backup to Antti Niemi against the Devils.
