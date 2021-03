Price stopped 26 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Price was beaten by Nikolaj Ehlers on an odd-man rush just 55 seconds into overtime, marking the first time all month the veteran netminder has given up more than three goals in a game. Price, who has strung together consecutive wins just once since the start of February, dropped to 9-5-5 with a 2.66 GAA and .907 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track Friday against Vancouver.