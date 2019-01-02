Canadiens' Carey Price: Taken off injured reserve
Price (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Price will at least serve as the backup for Thursday's tilt versus Vancouver and is still in contention to get the nod depending on how he responds to Wednesday's practice session. The British Columbia native was 7-2-0 with a .919 save percentage in his 10 appearances prior to suffering his lower-body injury. If he doesn't take the crease Thursday, the 31-year-old should be considered a lock against Nashville on Saturday.
