Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes loss versus Maple Leafs
Price allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
This one hurts, as the Canadiens jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead, but the Maple Leafs responded with the next six goals. It was a one-goal game until the Maple Leafs added two empty-netters in the final minute. Price is just 2-4-0 in his last six games, but it's hard to be too disappointed in the former Hart Trophy winner. Over his last 14 contests, he's 9-4-1 with a .936 save percentage. Price is 25-17-5 with a 2.56 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 48 games this season.
