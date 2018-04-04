Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes loss while setting Habs record Tuesday

Price stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the jets.

The 30-year-old was suiting up for his 557th game with Montreal, passing the legendary Jacques Plante to set a new franchise record for the most games played by a goaltender, but unfortunately he couldn't celebrate the occasion with a win. Price has a woeful .876 save percentage in five games since returning from a concussion in late March as he closes the books on what has been the worst season of his career.