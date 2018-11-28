Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes third straight loss

Price stopped 20 of 22 shots Tuesday, coming up on the wrong end of a 2-1 loss to Carolina.

The Habs actually did their job on defense in limiting Carolina, the highest shooting team in the league, to just 22 looks at the net, but once again, Montreal let Price down on offense, and that can only happen so many times before it starts to wear on a goaltender. With the surprising Rangers up next, things might get worse before they get better.