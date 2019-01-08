Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes tough loss against Wild

Price turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Wild.

He kept Minnesota off the board for 46 minutes while locked in a goaltending duel with Devan Dubnyk, but Price eventually got betrayed by one of his own defensemen as Jeff Petry first handed Mikael Granlund the puck on a reckless behind-the-back pass attempt as he circled his own net, then came back and blocked out Price as he tried to make the save. The veteran netminder continues to put his rough start to 2018-19 behind him and now has a 9-5-0 record, 2.20 GAA and .925 save percentage in 15 games since the beginning of December.