Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes tough loss Thursday
Price stopped 36 of 38 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
Anders Lee's goal with under three minutes to play settled what had been a goaltending duel between Price and Thomas Greiss. A Montreal breakdown in the offensive zone led to a 2-on-1 break perfectly executed by the Islanders. With Montreal teetering on the brink of the postseason, expect Price to play most, if not all, of the remaining games. Montreal returns home to face the Blackhawks on Saturday night.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 20 saves for win No. 315•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking record-setting win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Left hanging in brutal loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Friday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Ties franchise win record•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...