Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes tough loss

Price stopped 36 of 38 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Anders Lee's goal with under three minutes to play settled what had been a goaltending duel between Price and Thomas Greiss. The goal came after a Montreal breakdown in the offensive zone led to a 2-on-1 break perfectly executed by the Islanders. With Montreal teetering on the brink of the postseason, expect Price to play most, if not all, of the remaining games. Montreal returns home to face the Blackhawks on Saturday night.