Price (knee) will be stepping away from the team while taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
Price -- who was also dealing with a knee injury -- will now be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Canadiens. While the veteran netminder is away, Jake Allen figures to take over as the No. 1 option in goal with Samuel Montembeault serving as the backup.
