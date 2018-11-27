Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking on Carolina

Price will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price was pretty solid in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, stopping 32 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth loss of the season after not getting quite enough goal support from his teammates. The 31-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Carolina team that's only averaging 2.30 goals per game on the road this campaign, 25th in the NHL.