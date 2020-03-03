Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking on Islanders

Price will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road matchup with the Islanders, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back home losses to the Canucks and Rangers while posting a sub-par 3.99 GAA and .882 save percentage. He'll attempt to get back on track in a road matchup with a slumping Islanders squad that's lost three straight games.