Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking on Penguins

Price will tend twine Saturday against Pittsburgh, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Price is winless in his last three starts, posting a 4.49 GAA and .851 save percentage in those contests. For his career, Price owns a 13-13-4 record in 31 matchups with the Penguins, but the Canadiens' netminder most recent outing against Pittsburgh saw stop 33 of 34 shots in a Canadiens victory. He'll hope for a repeat Saturday, but Montreal will be without several key players, so the task figures to be a tough one.