Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking on Tampa Bay
Price will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game against the Lightning, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering three goals on 29 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his second win of the season. The 32-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with a stacked Tampa Bay team that's averaging 4.00 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
