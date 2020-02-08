Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking on Toronto
Price will guard the goal during Saturday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price was fantastic in his last start Thursday against Anaheim, turning away 35 of 37 shots en route to a much-needed 3-2 overtime victory. He'll likely be tested early and often Saturday, as Toronto is averaging 33.6 shots on goal per game this campaign, good for fourth most in the NHL.
