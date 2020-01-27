Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking on Washington
Price will tend the home twine Monday versus the Capitals, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Price has had a rocky season, but he started to heat up ahead of the All-Star break with four straight wins and a .959 save percentage. He'll draw a tough task in the Capitals, who rank fifth in the league with 3.55 goals per game, but he'll find some relief in Alex Ovechkin (suspension) sitting out as a result of skipping the All-Star Game.
