Canadiens' Carey Price: Taking time off ice to recover
Price (lower body) will not skate Tuesday or Wednesday because he feels that his recovery has not progressed the way he wanted it to, but insists that he will be back on the ice soon, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Lu further reports that Price's injury occurred during pregame warmups on Nov. 2 in Minnesota, a game that the goalie ended up playing, but said the ailment bothered him the next day. As a result, it seems unlikely that the 30-year-old will be able to return for Thursday's contest against Arizona, which was his original target date, but could be in line to come back on Saturday against Toronto should he return to practice with enough time before then.
