Canadiens' Carey Price: Tames Panthers at home

Price allowed a goal on 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Florida.

Price is 4-0-1 in his last five starts and is peaking precisely at the right time for the Canadiens. A pivotal matchup with the Blue Jackets now awaits Montreal on Thursday, and even though Claude Julien has yet to name a starter for that game, given its significance, you have to assume it'll be Price between the pipes.