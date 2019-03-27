Canadiens' Carey Price: Tames Panthers at home
Price allowed a goal on 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Florida.
Price is 4-0-1 in his last five starts and is peaking precisely at the right time for the Canadiens. A pivotal matchup with the Blue Jackets now awaits Montreal on Thursday, and even though Claude Julien has yet to name a starter for that game, given its significance, you have to assume it'll be Price between the pipes.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Draws home start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Deserved better fate•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking fourth straight win Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Likely starting again Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins third straight•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Seeking third straight win Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...