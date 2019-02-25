Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending goal Monday

Price will be the netminder in the away goal Monday versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Price has posted a 2.56 GAA and .917 save percentage, which, in this offensive environment, is the kind of performance we've come to expect from the Vezina-winning goalie. In this one, he will be taking on a Devils team that has scored 2.92 goals per game, which is tied for 16th in the league.