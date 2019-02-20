Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending goal Tuesday
Price with be the home netminder against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
The year 2019 has been a great one for Price, as he has a 2.04 GAA and .936 save percentage in 15 games since we busted out the new calendars. Though the Blue Jackets rank in the top 10 in goals per game, they are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, and are also without Artemi Panarin (illness).
