Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending home twine
Price will patrol the home crease in Monday's preseason game versus the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price bounced back well last season with a .918 save percentage and 35-24-6 record. This will be Price's third preseason contest as he knocks of the rust. The Canadiens are vying for a playoff spot this season, and the 32-year-old netminder will need to be on top of his game if that happens.
