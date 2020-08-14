Price will defend the cage against the Flyers in Game 2 on Friday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Price gave up just two goals on 31 shots in Game 1 but was let down by an offense that couldn't produce more than one tally. If his teammates don't start scoring, the veteran netminder may not be able to get his team past Philadelphia and into the next round.

