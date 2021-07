Price will be between the pipes for Game 3's home clash with Tampa Bay, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Entering the Stanley Cup Finals, Price was sporting a 2.02 GAA and.934 save percentage but has struggled against the Lightning, posting a 4.06 GAA and subpar .840 save percentage through the first two games. It will likely take a superhuman performance from Price, starting with Game 3, to turn the tide of the series and stop Tampa Bay from repeating as champions.