Price will protect the road goal in Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Price allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 4 on Sunday. The 33-year-old has been excellent in the playoffs with a 10-5 record, a 2.09 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 15 games. He'll look to get back in the win column in a pivotal Game 5.