Price will get the starting nod for Game 1 in Vegas on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Price has been outstanding this postseason, going 8-3 with a 1.97 GAA and a.925 save percentage. During his active seven-game winning streak, he's allowed just 12 goals on 212 shots and he's given up two or fewer goals in five of those appearances. The 33-year-old faces another tough test against a Vegas squad that averaged 3.39 goals per game during the regular season, good for third-most in the NHL.