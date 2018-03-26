Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Monday
Price will be between the pipes for Monday's clash with Detroit, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price's return from a 14-game absence has been anything but stellar, as he has given up 11 goals in two outings. To be fair, those clashes were with Pittsburgh and Washington, the top two clubs in the Metropolitan Division. If the netminder doesn't perform better against the offensively-inept Red Wings (2.49 goals per game), fantasy owners and fans alike will no doubt start asking questions about his overall health.
