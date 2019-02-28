Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Thursday
Price will defend the cage versus the Rangers on the road Friday.
Price will be making his 13th consecutive appearance, after posting a 6-5-1 record and .923 save percentage in his previous dozen contests. The veteran netminder figures to see the bulk of the starts the rest of the way, as the Habs try to hold onto a Wild Card spot. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Antti Niemi will likely get the nod for Saturday's home clash with Pittsburgh.
