Price will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price sat out of Thursday's practice for maintenance purposes, but he'll be in the blue paint for a second straight start. It's been a tumultuous month for Price, as he's accrued an .889 save percentage and a 2-3-1 record over six appearances in February. The Canadiens fired head coach Claude Julien on Wednesday, too, so it'll be interesting to see how the team responds. The Jets present a tough task, as they are tied with the Habs with 3.39 goals per game this year.