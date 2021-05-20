Price will start between the pipes for Thursday's Game 1 against the Maple Leafs, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

Price will return to the crease after he suffered a concussion during the season that has kept him out of the lineup since Apr. 19. After finishing his conditioning stint with AHL Laval, the veteran netminder was officially cleared to return for the playoffs. Price was solid when healthy this season, as he went 12-7-5 along with a 2.64 GAA and .901 save percentage in 25 appearances. It could be a stiff test for Price, as he struggled against Toronto this season, going 1-2-1 with an .868 save percentage and 3.48 GAA in four appearances.