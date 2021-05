Price will get the starting nod for Game 4 at home against Toronto on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price turned aside 27 of 29 shots Monday but Montreal's offense couldn't do much on the other end so he was stuck with a tough-luck loss. The veteran netminder will get right back to it in the second night of the back-to-back set. He's allowed seven goals on 98 shots through three postseason games against the Maple Leafs.