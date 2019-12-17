Canadiens' Carey Price: Tending twine Tuesday
Price will guard the road net in Tuesday's matchup against the Canucks.
After an uncharacteristic November, Price has rediscovered his game over five December outings, registering a .936 save percentage and 1.81 GAA. The Canadiens' offensive support has been flaky, though, leaving Price with a 3-2-0 record during that stretch. Price garners a favorable opponent in the Canucks, who have lit the lamp seven times over the past four games.
