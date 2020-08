Price will draw the start for Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 against the Flyers, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price has played solid in the past two defeats for the Canadiens despite being on the wrong end, going 0-2-0 while racking up a 1.54 GAA and .929 save percentage in that span. It could be tough to deploy Price in a DFS setting with lack of offensive help, however, expect the veteran to try to play his best to save his team from elimination Wednesday.