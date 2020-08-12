Price will patrol the crease for Wednesday's Game 1 matchup against the Flyers, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price was phenomenal in the Canadiens' upset of the Penguins in the qualifying round, going 3-1-0 along with a 1.67 GAA and .947 save percentage in four starts. He'll have to match that intensity in this series, as the Flyers earned the top seed in the playoffs going 3-0-0 in the qualifying round. Expect Price to continue to be the main man in the crease as long as his team is in the playoffs barring injury.