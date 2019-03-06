Canadiens' Carey Price: Ties franchise wins record

Price (illness) stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Taking on the 30th-ranked Kings offense was no trouble for the goalie, who joined Jacques Plante atop the Canadiens' win list with 314 in his career. This season, Price has a 28-19-5 record with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Price has started 15 straight contests for the Canadiens, which means he may be in line for rest against either the Sharks or Ducks on Thursday or Friday. However, he's played both games in two straight back-to-backs, so he can't be counted out at this time.