Canadiens' Carey Price: Timeline uncertain

Price (lower body) is focusing on his off-ice recovery with his return to skating deemed "undetermined" by coach Claude Julien, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

While Price has been optimistic regarding a nearing return, his exclusion from on-ice activities would seem to be a step in the wrong direction. Compounded by the club's decision to pick up Antti Niemi off waivers, the 30-year-old Price's status couldn't be any murkier. Look for Charlie Lindgren to continue to deputize in the British Columbia native's stead.

