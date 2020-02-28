Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Too many goals get past again

Price made 30 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday night.

He allowed four goals. Price has allowed eight snipes in his last two games, a tally that can't continue if the Habs have any chance at the postseason. Fantasy owners have little recourse but to trot him out, considering his draft status.

