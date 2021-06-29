Price allowed five goals on 27 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

In his first career Stanley Cup Finals start, Price lost the battle of outstanding goalies as the tendy allowed five goals in this contest, the most of this postseason for the 33-year-old. Although he's been the Habs best player throughout this postseason, this game was Price's sixth game allowing three or more goals, with the team losing four of those six games. It will be hard for the Habs to win a game against this high-powered Tampa Bay offense without Price being stellar in this series. The team will get their chance to even the series Wednesday night in Game 2.