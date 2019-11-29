Canadiens' Carey Price: Tough stretch continues
Price allowed half a dozen goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 6-4 home loss to the Devils.
Price made several spectacular saves Thursday, including a diving glove stop that kept Montreal within striking distance, but the six goals against mean Price has now allowed 16 goals on his last 79 shots, giving the Canadiens' prized netminder an underwhelming .797 save percentage over his last three contests, all regulation losses. The 32-year-old has not won a game since Nov. 15 and owns a 10-8-3 record this season.
