Canadiens' Carey Price: Turns in 43-save performance
Price stopped 43 of 45 shots in a 3-2 win over the Flames on Thursday.
Price was 0-2-1 in his last three starts, but Thursday's showing was encouraging considering Calgary more than doubled the Canadiens shot total for the game, outshooting them 45-22. He did look a tad shaky on the Flames' second goal, getting caught wildly out of position. That said, a win is a win and with it, the Canadiens' $10.5 million dollar man moves his record of 6-4-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .899 save percentage.
