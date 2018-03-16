Canadiens' Carey Price: Unavailable for Saturday's game
Price (concussion) will travel to Toronto for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, but he'll remain a spectator, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
According to this latest report, the plan is for Price to continue practicing until he's healthy enough for game action. The internationally renowned backstop has been out since Feb. 20, with his fantasy stock taking a major hit due to his troubles fending off the injury bug and having managed a paltry .904 save percentage with a single shutout through 43 appearances this season. Price's next opportunity to at least serve in a backup capacity will come Monday against the Panthers.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Practices, remains sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Skating again Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: May join team during road trip•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Shows up on injured reserve•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Out indefinitely with concussion•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Won't be available Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...