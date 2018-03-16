Canadiens' Carey Price: Unavailable for Saturday's game

Price (concussion) will travel to Toronto for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, but he'll remain a spectator, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

According to this latest report, the plan is for Price to continue practicing until he's healthy enough for game action. The internationally renowned backstop has been out since Feb. 20, with his fantasy stock taking a major hit due to his troubles fending off the injury bug and having managed a paltry .904 save percentage with a single shutout through 43 appearances this season. Price's next opportunity to at least serve in a backup capacity will come Monday against the Panthers.