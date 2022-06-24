Price (knee) underwent a "small procedure" on his knee recently, and the Canadiens are waiting to see how he responds to it, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

General manager Kent Hughes clarified that it was not an operation that Price underwent, though the specific details are unknown. The goalie was limited to five games in 2021-22 due to a long recovery from knee surgery last offseason, and it appears health will continue to be a concern for him heading into next year.